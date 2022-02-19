12 people still missing after Greece ferry fire

The Greek coastguard stated that 280 individuals have been rescued however twelve individuals have been nonetheless lacking from the 183-meter (600-foot) ferry which caught fireplace close to the Corfu island en route from Igoumenitsa, a port in Western Greece, to the Italian port of Brindisi, a nine-hour journey.

The lacking passengers have been from Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Lithuania, the Greek coastguard stated.

“The fire is still burning and firefighting vessels have been trying to put it out,” Shipping Minister Giannis Plakiotakis instructed Skai tv on Saturday.

Aerial footage launched by the Greek coastguard on Friday confirmed rows of burnt vans on the blackened deck after flames swept by the ship, owned by Grimaldi Lines.

Late on Friday, Greek crews rescued two individuals, a Bulgarian and an Afghan citizen, who was not on the official checklist of lacking individuals. They have been taken to the hospital of Corfu, the corporate stated in a press release.

Bulgaria’s international ministry stated 127 of its residents have been on board.

Most of these rescued are actually being accommodated in inns on Corfu.

“I have been coming and going for so many years, I have never experienced such a situation before,” 50-year-old Greek truck driver, Giorgos Parlatzas, who was evacuated from the ship, stated from a Corfu lodge.

The ferry was carrying 153 automobiles, Grimaldi Lines stated.

The reason behind the blaze is being investigated and authorities may have extra proof as soon as the ship is tugged to a secure place, Plakiotakis stated.