12 stats to help inform the gun control debate

The nationwide gun management debate resurfaced on Tuesday, after an 18-year-old shooter entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 college students and two adults within the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. The mass taking pictures got here simply 10 days after one other 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Buffalo, N.Y. grocery store, killing 10 folks and injuring three others.

In the aftermath, outstanding voices have urged Congress to go gun management legal guidelines and common background checks, from Sen. Chris Murphy, who represents Connecticut the place the Sandy Hook college taking pictures occurred, to NBA coach Steve Kerr to the Pope. Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers stated they won’t back laws that restrict gun rights.

While the push for accountability intensifies as particulars emerge from what happened in the hour after cops arrived on the taking pictures up till they killed the gunman, let’s take a look at these statistics that assist inform the gun management debate within the United States.

100

Number of people killed by guns within the U.S., day-after-day

12

Number of children who die every day from gun violence within the U.S.

950

School shootings since Sandy Hook, together with 27 college shootings thus far this yr.

18 to 21

Peak ages for violent offending with firearms

8 million

Number of AR-15s and its variations in circulation

9 in 10

Number of people who will die after att

98

Percentage of mass shooters who’re males

89

Percentage of gun owners who favor stopping the “mentally ill” from buying weapons

77

Percentage of gun owners who favor background checks at non-public gross sales and gun reveals

54

Percentage of gun deaths which are suicides; 43% are murders

79

Percentage of murders that concerned a firearm

<1

Percentage of people who defended themselves with their guns in violent crimes