12 Things Your Diabetes Doctor Wants You to Know

1. “Expect me to be nosy.”

“I ask patients questions about how diabetes has affected them, in addition to how it is affecting their blood glucose levels,” says endocrinologist Richard Shewbridge, MD. Diabetes causes modifications all through your total physique, together with your ft, your pores and skin, your temper, and your sexual organs. Tell your physician about all of your well being points—even ones which might be tough to speak about or don’t appear associated, like despair or erectile dysfunction. Treatment might help relieve them.