12-Year-Old Boy Detained After 17-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth In Tamil Nadu

Police mentioned the woman and the boy have been in a “relationship” for a number of years (Representational)

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu:

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a teenage woman, who delivered a child, in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, police mentioned.

The Thanjavur All Women Police have arrested the boy underneath provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, they obtained data from the police outpost at Government Rajah Mirasudar Hospital {that a} 17-year-old woman had given delivery to a child woman a number of days in the past.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the woman and the 12-year-old boy have been in a “relationship” for the previous few years and he or she quickly received pregnant.

The police booked the boy underneath the POCSO Act and lodged him within the Government Home in Thanjavur.