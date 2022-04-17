13 killed in traffic accident south of Baghdad

Up to 13 individuals, together with 9 college lecturers, have been killed and

4 others wounded in a automobile crash south of the Iraqi capital

Baghdad, Iraqi authorities and a supply mentioned on Saturday, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

Iraqi Interior Ministry’s site visitors directorate mentioned in a

assertion {that a} 4-wheel drive car and a minibus collided as a

results of inattentive driving and rushing within the north of Babil’s

province capital Hilla, some 110 km south of Baghdad.

An earlier assertion by the directorate mentioned that the accident

happened round midnight.

An area safety supply informed Xinhua on situation of anonymity

that 9 colleges lecturers have been among the many useless whereas they have been

returning in a minibus from Karbala to Baghdad.