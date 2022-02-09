13 million people facing hunger across Horn of Africa: WFP

The World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday warned that an estimated 13 million persons are dealing with starvation throughout Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, because the Horn of Africa grappled with extreme drought brought on by the driest situations since 1981, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

Tomson Phiri, spokesperson for the WFP, advised a press briefing right here Tuesday that the extreme drought was widespread and more likely to develop worse, with livestock dying, inflicting devastating losses for pastoral households.

After three consecutive failed wet seasons, harvests have been as a lot as 70 % beneath the norm in affected areas, the WFP spokesperson famous.

Moreover, he stated, meals and water costs have been skyrocketing, resulting in a pointy decline within the phrases of commerce.

“Given the forecast for a below-average March to May rainy season, the next two to three months would be critical. Early action was needed to prevent a humanitarian disaster across the Horn of Africa,” he stated.

WFP stated it will be launching its Regional Drought Response Plan for the Horn of Africa, the place groups have been already supporting households with money and emergency help and offering life-saving meals and vitamin help to affected communities.