13 Minnesota Poultry Flocks Now Infected With Bird Flu

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the chicken flu is spreading to further poultry flocks within the state. The newest outbreak of avian influenza has now affected 13 flocks within the state, up from seven final Friday.

The newly reported instances all are in industrial turkey flocks — two in Kandiyohi County and one every in Becker, Dodge, Le Sueur and Stearns counties.

The affected flocks up to now embody greater than 580,000 birds.

Birds in affected flocks are euthanized as a part of efforts to maintain the virus from spreading.

The outbreak is s a critical menace to Minnesota’s turkey business, with almost 700 farms that elevate about 40 million birds a yr.

