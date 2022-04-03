13 New Districts In Andhra Tomorrow; “Momentous Day,” Says Jagan Reddy

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 13 new districts tomorrow

Hyderabad:

Andhra Pradesh will double the variety of its districts to 26, with the addition of 13 new districts. A gathering of the Council of Ministers will happen on April 7, which is predicted to take key choices on putting in a brand new staff to run the state.

The means of forming new districts in Andhra Pradesh is full and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 13 new districts tomorrow.

“The Chief Minister will launch district portals and handbooks to make it possible for people to engage on this momentous day,” the Chief Minister’s workplace mentioned in a press release.

“Chief Minister Jagan has directed officials to streamline office allotment procedure, stating that officers will be required to assume possession of the district office on April 4,” it mentioned.

On April 6, the Chief Minister will felicitate volunteers who’ve labored tirelessly throughout all village and ward secretariats, it mentioned, including that Mr Reddy will on April 8 disburse “Vasathi Deevana” to beneficiaries throughout the state.

Mr Reddy held a evaluation assembly on the camp workplace in Vijayawada to look at the reorganisation efforts. In the subsequent days, a closing notification referring to the reorganisation of the present 13 districts into 26 is more likely to be launched.

Four sub-committees have been shaped beneath the Chief Minister’s steerage to make sure a clean reorganisation course of, the Chief Minister’s workplace mentioned.

Mr Reddy was up to date by the heads of the sub-committees on the actions taken by way of personnel and officer reallocation. He was additionally briefed on the construction of every district, the variety of workers and departments that will be included in these districts, and the steps taken by every committee to arrange workplaces for the departments.