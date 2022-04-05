13-Year-Old Boy Kidnaps, Kills His Friend In Delhi: Police

The sufferer’s mother and father work as website labourers and helpers within the space, police mentioned. (Representational)

New Delhi:

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his 13-year-old good friend in Delhi’s Rohini following a battle, police mentioned on Monday.

The accused teenager has been apprehended, they mentioned.

Both the accused and sufferer obtained right into a battle a couple of days again, the police mentioned, including that since that incident, the accused wished to take revenge. The sufferer’s household approached police after he went lacking on Saturday afternoon. The household had final seen their boy taking part in exterior the home together with his good friend. Initially, the investigators couldn’t hint the boy however after they questioned his 13-year-old good friend, they discovered that the sufferer was taken to a jungle and killed, officers mentioned.

Based on the assertion of the sufferer’s mom, a case was registered beneath sections of kidnapping and the 13-year-old was questioned. The juvenile revealed that he had killed the sufferer by hitting him with a stone and in addition took away his telephone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal mentioned.

The sufferer’s physique and cell phone have been recovered from a jungle space in Sohati village, he mentioned. “The accused has been booked for murder and sent to an observation home. Our probe revealed that the juvenile had planned to assault the victim ‘to settle scores’ but fled after the victim died during the assault,” he added.

“Before the incident, the victim and the juvenile had fought with each other. The victim’s mother had lost some money and items and the victim had allegedly blamed the accused for it leading to a fight between them. So, he planned to take revenge and hit him with a stone,” Mr Tayal mentioned.

“We have apprehended the boy and he along with his family members are being questioned further. Due counselling is being done,” the DCP mentioned.

The eight-year-old boy’s mother and father work as website labourers and helpers within the space, police mentioned.

