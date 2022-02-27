13-year-old girl recreates Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee song on violin. Watch

Music undoubtedly doesn’t have any language boundaries and its confirmed again and again when one listens to cowl songs or music being performed by artistes who belong to completely different international locations. Like this video of a 13-year-old lady who performed the well-known Punjabi track Bijlee Bijlee by Harddy Sandhu on a violin on the streets of USA. Karolina Protsenko performed the catchy tune of the track on a violin and it positive sounds so good that you’ll hold taking part in it on a loop.

The video of her efficiency was posted on Instagram at some point in the past by a web page known as Raag Fusion and it has already crossed 50 thousand views with customers mesmerized by her expertise. “This song from India sounds extremely beautiful as a violin cover,” says the caption of the video.

Watch her superb efficiency beneath:

“Music is not bound by languages and that right there is a proof of that,” commented an Instagram person. “She is enjoying the song,” commented one other.

She had uploaded the video on her YouTube channel the place it has crossed 4.50 lakh views until now.

Watch the YouTube video beneath:

“This Punjabi song from India sounds exquisitely melodious as a violin cover! Thank you Karolina, keep up the great work and God bless you,” commented a person on YouTube.

The 13-year-old lady is understood to play cowl variations of many well-liked songs on her violin and add movies of her performing them on the streets. She has greater than eight lakh followers in Instagram.

What are your ideas about this amazingly proficient lady?