‘130 MB data wasted’ – Twitter not happy with Gujarat Titans’ new logo

Gujarat Titans have dropped at mild their new emblem forward of the IPL 2022 version they usually had been the primary Indian sports activities crew to have made their launch within the metaverse. The digital avatars of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra had been all seen talking to one another within the video launch of the Gujarat Titans emblem as they concluded with the revealing of the brand.

In their dialogue, additionally they revealed the that means of the brand launched on the metaverse. The trio additionally defined the moto of the crew.

“Our DNA is about reaching the top and always moving upwards. There is Gujarat’s kite which is not just our passion but it larger than life. Our moto is to share energy and unlimited power. We stop at nothing,” they stated.

Gujarat Titans made some fascinating picks in public sale

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans went on to make some stunning picks within the IPL 2022 mega public sale in Bengaluru they usually have shaped a 23-member squad already.

They grabbed the Indian pacer Mohammed Shami from the marquee set alongside choosing up all-rounder Rahul Tewatia for some huge cash as properly. Jason Roy, Matthew Wade and David Miller all turned out to be invaluable buys for the franchise in the direction of the top whereas the Indian contingent nonetheless stays a bit of bit skilled.

Gujarat was determined for a wicket-keeper in the direction of the top of the public sale they usually roped in skilled campaigner Wriddhiman Saha who has an IPL century in playoffs already. The kids like R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Sadarangani may have a giant position to play within the aspect as they had been fetched for giant cash within the public sale.

Lockie Ferguson turned out to be one among their costliest buys because the New Zealand pacer can undoubtedly crank up good speeds they usually have invested in pacers like Varun Aaron and Pradeep Sangwan as properly. However, they may discover plenty of holes within the aspect in a protracted match this time.

Gujarat have additionally opted to call Hardik Pandya because the skipper of their franchise and this can be his first project as a captain in IPL whereas they’ve a match-winner in Rashid Khan as properly.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Gujarat Titan's new emblem:

Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra unveils Gujarat Titans emblem in Metaverse.

pic.twitter.com/4QBkiNeCPP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2022

