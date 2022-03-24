139 deaths reported in police ‘encounters’ from April 2021 to March 2022: Centre

New Delhi: As many as 139 deaths have been reported in “encounters” between April 2021 and March 2022 with no prosecution towards the police personnel, Union minister Nityanand Rai advised Rajya Sabha. Rai stated this in response to Communist Party of India lawmaker Binoy Viswam’s query.

Jammu and Kashmir registered the best variety of such deaths (38) adopted by Chhattisgarh (28). As many as 169 such incidents have been reported between April 2016 and March 2017, 155 in 2017-2018, and 156 in 2018- 2019. There was a marginal lower in such deaths through the Covid pandemic with 112 reported in 2019-2020 and 82 in 2020-2021.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) beneficial disciplinary motion in a single case in Assam in 2018. “In 107 reported cases of deaths in police encounters in the last five years, the NHRC has recommended compensation of ₹7,16,50,000,” stated Rai in his written reply.

Over the final yr, 24 such circumstances have been registered out of which 9 have been disposed of. The highest variety of deaths in police firings has been registered in Assam. This month, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who heads the house division, requested police to be strict towards criminals and even shoot them of their legs in the event that they attempt to flee from custody or assault them.