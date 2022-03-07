Europe
14 dead in coal mine accident in China’s Guizhou
Fourteen trapped folks have been confirmed lifeless following a coal
mine accident in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, the native
authority stated Sunday after a 10-day rescue operation, Trend stories citing
Xinhua.
The accident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 25 as a result of
collapse of a mine shaft roof at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in
Zhenfeng County, Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan,
in line with the rescue headquarters.
Rescue work completed on Sunday midday as our bodies of the trapped
employees had been retrieved. Further investigation into the reason for
the accident is underway.