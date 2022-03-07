Fourteen trapped folks have been confirmed lifeless following a coal

mine accident in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, the native

authority stated Sunday after a 10-day rescue operation, Trend stories citing

Xinhua.

The accident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 25 as a result of

collapse of a mine shaft roof at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine in

Zhenfeng County, Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan,

in line with the rescue headquarters.

Rescue work completed on Sunday midday as our bodies of the trapped

employees had been retrieved. Further investigation into the reason for

the accident is underway.