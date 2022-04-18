14 injured in shooting at US South Carolina’s Columbiana Centre mall

One individual was arrested Saturday in reference to a taking pictures

incident at a South Carolina mall wherein 14 individuals had been injured,

officers mentioned, Trend studies citing ABC News.

Columbia Police mentioned they arrested Jewayne M. Price, 22, on a

cost of illegal carrying of a pistol. Police mentioned further

prices could also be forthcoming.

Price appeared in court docket Sunday and a choose set a $25,000 surety

bond. He is to be positioned on home arrest and was ordered to put on an

digital ankle-monitoring machine, the Columbia Police Department

mentioned on Twitter. The choose additionally restricted Price’s journey from his

house to work and prohibited him from contacting victims of the

taking pictures.

Investigators mentioned they had been nonetheless looking for to determine at the very least

two suspects who had been seen with weapons.

Nine individuals had been shot and 5 others had been injured whereas fleeing

the mall, police mentioned. The injured ranged in age from 15 to 73

years outdated, police mentioned. Only one sufferer, a 73-year-old lady,

continued to obtain medical therapy, police mentioned.

“All different victims have been handled and launched or will probably be

launched shortly,” police mentioned in a press release.