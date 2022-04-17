14 Shot, 1 Fatally, Friday into Sunday Morning in Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fourteen folks had been shot, certainly one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the taking pictures fatality occurred Sunday morning about 2:20 a.m. “in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street.” The sufferer, a 27-year-old man, was standing exterior when the shot rang out. He was hit within the leg and transported to a hospital, the place he died.

Breitbart News noted 27 folks had been shot, six of them fatally, final weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reported 145 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2022, by April 9, 2022.

2021 was the deadliest yr Chicago has witnessed in 1 / 4 of century. The Hill pointed out Chicago police confirmed town witnessed 797 homicides throughout the course of 2021.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly e-newsletter targeted on all issues Second Amendment, additionally for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can signal as much as get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.