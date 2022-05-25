14 students, 1 teacher dead after shooting at Texas elementary school

Fourteen college students and a instructor are useless after a capturing at

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in accordance with Gov. Greg

Abbott, Trend

experiences citing ABC News.

The 18-year-old suspect, a pupil at Uvalde High School, is

additionally useless, he mentioned.

“He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14

college students and killed a instructor,” Abbott mentioned throughout an unrelated

press briefing.

The suspect additionally allegedly shot his grandmother earlier than getting into

the varsity and once more opening hearth, Abbott mentioned. He didn’t say

something additional about her situation.

Abbott mentioned the shooter had a handgun and in addition probably a

rifle.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital had mentioned 15 college students had been being handled

within the hospital’s emergency division within the wake of the incident.

Two sufferers had been transferred to San Antonio for remedy, whereas a

third was pending switch, the hospital mentioned. A forty five-year-old was

additionally hospitalized after getting grazed by a bullet, the hospital

mentioned.