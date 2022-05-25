14 students, 1 teacher killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary school

At least 14 college students and one trainer have been killed when a gunman opened hearth at an elementary college in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott mentioned Tuesday. Abbott mentioned the shooter can be lifeless, and is believed to have been killed by responding legislation enforcement officers.

Abbott’s assertion comes after the district reported an energetic shooter at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, which is roughly an hour and a half west of San Antonio.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital beforehand mentioned it acquired 13 kids from ambulance and buses for remedy, and that two individuals who arrived on the hospital have been deceased. A second hospital mentioned it’s caring for one baby and one grownup. That hospital, University Health, mentioned a 66-year-old lady is in important situation.

South Texas Blood and Tissue said it sent 15 items of blood to Uvalde on Tuesday.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District — situated about an hour and a half west of San Antonio — tweeted that there’s “an active shooter at Robb Elementary,” including, “Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.”

At roughly 2:00 p.m. native time, the district mentioned mother and father have been cleared to choose up their kids on the native civic heart.