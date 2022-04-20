14 Teams, 9 Bulldozers, 1,500 Cops: How Delhi Demolition Was Carried Out

The demolition began at 9:30 am and continued until round 12 pm. Several outlets, building in entrance of buildings, handcarts and even the outer gate of the mosque that was on the centre of final week’s violence had been demolished by North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s excavators.

14 groups from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out the operation utilizing 9 excavators.

400 cops had been requested from the Delhi Police by the civic physique however maintaining the safety scenario in thoughts, greater than 1,500 police personnel and paramilitary forces had been current.

Nobody was served any discover earlier than the demolition. The North Delhi Mayor informed NDTV that because it was an “anti-encroachment drive” and never a demolition, there was no want for notices.

The North Delhi Mayor had simply written a letter to the Commissioner of Delhi Police asking for safety forces which he was readily supplied with.

This is the primary of its variety operation in Delhi simply after an incident of violence just like the one throughout Hanuman Jayanti. The administration acted in a short time.

The anti-encroachment train was ordered after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayor, asking him to establish unlawful constructions by “rioters” and demolish them.

While the Mayor termed it a “routine exercise”, the timing of the order, particularly because it got here after the BJP’s chief letter, prompted questions relating to political motives.

Opposition leaders have slammed the BJP because the BJP-headed civic physique carried out the demolition. While Congress MP Rahul Gandhi known as it the “demolition of India’s constitutional values” and “state-sponsored targeting of poor & minorities”, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha straight accused Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating communal riots and requested for his residence to be demolished.