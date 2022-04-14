14 Tongaat crocodiles recaptured after being swept away in KZN floods | News24

Fourteen crocodiles that have been swept away from a KwaZulu-Natal farm throughout heavy rains and flooding have been recaptured.

DEVELOPING | Death toll rises to 306 after heavy rains and flooding in KZN

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo mentioned preliminary experiences indicated that 12 crocodiles had been swept away from a farm close to Tongaat, north of Durban, throughout the floods.

The province has been hit by devastating floods which have left greater than 300 folks lifeless, and severely broken properties, roads and different infrastructure.

A crocodile noticed close to the Tongaat river in KZN. Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

A state of catastrophe was declared in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s whirlwind go to to the province.

Nine of the crocodiles have been recaptured on Wednesday afternoon, mentioned eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Mayisela added {that a} group from KZN Wildlife and the municipality’s conservation part had been deployed to recapture the reptiles.

By Thursday morning, one other 5 had been discovered and recaptured, he mentioned, bringing the full to 14.

Mntambo added that the crocodiles had all been present in Tongaat, close to the farm.

