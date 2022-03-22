14-year-old teen’s body found in Vryburg cemetery in the North West | News24

Police within the North West have opened an inquest docket after a 14-year outdated woman was discovered lifeless on the Vryburg cemetery within the North West on Sunday.

The teen, who has since been recognized as Sedika Lekhobo Mereekae, was final seen alive by her household when she left residence on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma confirmed to News24 the physique was discovered behind bushes within the cemetery.

“Police have opened an inquest, and the cause of the teen’s death is unknown at this stage; we are still waiting for the post-mortem that will be conducted on Tuesday or Wednesday to try and establish [what] the cause of the death was,” she mentioned.

The North West Department of schooling Mmaphefo Matsemela mentioned Human Rights Day wouldn’t be the identical once more for the Lekhobo and Mereekae households after their 14-year-old Grade 9 youngster from Vryburg Secondary School in Vryburg, was discovered lifeless.

“The family reported they last saw Sedika Lekhobo Mereekae alive when she left home in the afternoon on Saturday, 19 March 2022,” Matsemela mentioned. The MEC has conveyed her condolences to the bereaved household.

“On behalf of the department, l would like to convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families of our learner who attended school at Vryburg Secondary School. The pandemic of Gender-Based Violence against Women and children is still rife amongst our communities. We wish the police could find those behind this horrible death of this learner.”

