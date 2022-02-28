140 Brisbane suburbs at risk, M1 closed

A serious catastrophe is unfolding in Queensland, with hundreds of Brisbane properties prone to flooding from the swollen Brisbane River.

A serious flood warning has been issued for Brisbane, with the Brisbane River now anticipated to hit its peak this morning after an evening of intense rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned the river might attain 4m at round 8am this morning, lower than half a metre shy of the 4.46m peak seen throughout the devastating 2011 floods.

“Major flood levels to 4.0 metres are possible at Brisbane City with the Monday morning high tide,” the bureau stated.

“Rainfall totals between 400-800 mm have been recorded across the catchment over the last four days causing widespread and significant flooding across the catchment.”

The Wivenhoe Dam jumped from 80 per cent capability to 160 per cent in simply two days. This morning it was at 183.4 per cent.

Flood releases have taken place from the Somerset, Wivenhoe, and North Pine dams.

At least 140 suburbs are under threat from the swollen Brisbane River this morning, with an earlier emergency alert from Brisbane City Council warning “major flooding” was probably.

The Courier Mail reported textual content message alerts have been despatched round 8pm on Sunday after up to date recommendation was issued from BOM.

“Major flooding likely on the Brisbane River,” the textual content learn.

“Evacuate if required. Stay out of flood water. Check roads and plan your journey if evacuating.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service issued an emergency alert, itemizing multiple suburbs at risk.

River ranges are anticipated to stay excessive all through Monday following the height and should not anticipated to drop under reasonable flood degree for at the very least the subsequent few days.

A extreme climate warning is in place for elements of southeast Queensland, with the Gold Coast specifically within the firing line right now.

Heavy rainfall and danger of flash flooding is predicted to concentrate on the Gold Coast and hinterland right now, with six hourly rainfall totals between 60 and 120mm probably because the rain strikes south.

“Locally intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding with thunderstorms remains a possibility with this system,” BOM warned.

“Six-hourly rainfall totals in excess of 180mm are possible.”

The M1 has been reduce at Tallebudgera, Burleigh and Jacobs Well as a consequence of flooding as intense rainfall hits the Gold Coast whereas Steve Irwin Way can be closed from Glenview to Beerburrum. Long delays are anticipated.

Diversions are in place for mild autos at Palm Beach Ave.

Seven individuals have now died as the results of flash flooding in southeast Queensland, with a 59-year-old man changing into the most recent sufferer of the damaging climate.

The man got here into bother crossing the Cabbage Tree Creek Road in Fitzgibbon on foot at about 4.15pm on Sunday.

He was swept away by flood waters, with two members of the general public elevating the alarm.

Police and emergency companies responding, conducting CPR on the person, nonetheless, he couldn’t be revived and died on the scene.

The physique of a 34-year-old man was found at Indooroopilly after his automobile turned submerged in floodwaters at 2.30am on Sunday.

More than 28,000 properties are believed to be with out energy, with individuals in Brisbane, Ipswich and Lockyer Valley, Logan and Moreton Bay urged to preserve water.

Residents in Brisbane’s low-lying areas have been instructed to verify they’re ready for the persevering with floods.

Those evacuating their properties have been urged to go away early to make sure a secure path to their vacation spot, with evacuation centres being opened across the metropolis.

Almost 1000 schools across southeast Queensland will be closed today, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk saying 630 state colleges and 356 catholic and unbiased colleges can be shut because of the harmful flooding.

People have additionally been urged to make money working from home if doable, with Ms Palaszczuk saying yesterday that the emergency state of affairs would probably proceed for the subsequent three days.

“We never expected this rain. This rain bomb is just really, you know, it’s unrelenting,” she stated.

“It’s just coming down in buckets, it’s not like a waterfall. It’s like waves of water just coming down.”

Brisbane breaks virtually 130-year file

Chief Meteorologist at Sky News, Tom Saunders, stated the most important flooding is prone to proceed into the early a part of the week for southeast Queensland.

“However, eventually the heavy rain will be shifting towards the south and hopefully off the NSW coast,” he stated.

Mr Saunders revealed the torrential rain round Brisbane has damaged an virtually 130-year file.

“Brisbane now has seen its wettest February since 1893,” he stated.

“The damage bill will likely run into hundreds of millions of dollars for this flood event through southeast Queensland.”

He famous the extreme climate has lasted “quite a bit longer” than the unique forecasts instructed.

Mr Saunders defined the continuing rain is being fuelled by a excessive strain system to the north and a low strain system to the south.

“Winds go anticlockwise around high, clockwise around lows. Therefore, a very humid, easterly airstream is pumping moisture onto the coast,” he defined.

“But it is that trough that has been sitting near the coast for about a week now that has been leading to these, in some cases, record falls – rather than just a couple of hours of heavy rain and storms that you often see during the middle of summer.”

On Monday, the heaviest rainfalls will start shifting in direction of northern NSW, with authorities hoping the system will them transfer off the coast later within the day.

But this doesn’t imply the moist climate will fully disappear, with showers and storms anticipated to stay round Australia’s east coast for at the very least one other week.

Evacuation warnings in place

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service issued an emergency alert final evening for 140 Brisbane suburbs, with residents urged to evacuate.

More alerts for areas of Queensland have been issued all through the evening.

Just after 2am on Sunday, residents within the Wivenhoe Pocket space have been warned they have been “at risk” and have been instructed to maneuver to the native RFS station, Fernvale State School or Lowood State High college.

Another alert was issued at 3.20am by the Moreton Bay Regional Council for individuals in White Patch, Bribie Island, warning water provide had been reduce to the realm as a consequence of a piece of street and water pipe washing away on White Patch Esplanade.

Unitywater, Council, SES and Volunteer Marine Rescue are working to get bottled water and different provides to these which have been impacted.

The Scenic Rim Regional Council have urged individuals in low mendacity areas of Purga Creek, Warrill View and Harrisville to arrange to go away as a consequence of flash flooding and to warn their neighbours.

Late on Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated plans have been underway for a clean-up operation, describing the floods as a “serious situation”.

He revealed the ADF can be on standby to assist and authorities catastrophe funds can be accessible to these affected.

“The key message that we have is it important for people to keep safe – people should not be driving around and looking at this event and sightseeing on those things,” he stated.

“Remain at home in a place of shelter unless there is an order to evacuate to one of the many shelters.”