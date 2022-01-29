142 chickens confiscated from two Cape Town hawkers, SPCA to lay animal cruelty charges | News24

Cape Town regulation enforcement officers along with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA confiscated 142 reside chickens from unlawful hawkers in Masiphumelele casual settlement on Friday afternoon.

City of Cape Town regulation enforcement officers, along with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, confiscated 142 reside chickens from two hawkers in Masiphumelele casual settlement on Friday afternoon.

The SPCA mentioned it had issued a number of warnings to the lady and man for violating the Animal Protection Act, however that each one warnings have been ignored.

“Inspector Jeffery Mfini obtained a court order from the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court to confiscate the poultry. The SPCA attempted to educate the perpetrator on human handling, transportation and safekeeping of the chickens, but unfortunately, they were not adhered to,” mentioned SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.

Upon arrival, 5 regulation enforcement officers and the SPCA discovered the chickens in overcrowded crates, with none entry to water, meals and shade.

City regulation enforcement spokesperson Dwayne Dyason confirmed to News24 that its officers had assisted within the removing of the chickens.

“We removed all 142 of the chickens. There were also several of them that were already dead-on-arrival. Unfortunately, due to the conditions of some of these chickens, there were some that had to be humanely euthanised,” mentioned Pieterse.

Inspectors managed to avoid wasting a lot of the chickens with emergency interventions on website.

“Those still viable were rescued and immediately transported to our animal hospital in Grassy Park for veterinary treatment,” Pieterse added.

The SPCA once more reiterated that the sale of animals was now unlawful, in response to the brand new Animal Keeping By-Law, 2021, launched by the City of Cape Town.

The SPCA mentioned:

It is prohibited to commerce animals with out a allow. We can be pursuing costs of animal cruelty when it comes to the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and the unlawful sale of animals when it comes to the Animal Keeping By-Law 2021.

The SPCA mentioned it could be laying costs of animal cruelty towards the 2 hawkers early subsequent week.

“Regardless of whether these chickens were destined for consumption or subsistence farming, no one has the right to subject any animal to cruelty. We care about all animals, no matter the species,” mentioned Pieterse.

Reports of animal cruelty could be made on 083 3261604.

