143 roosters euthanized after deputies bust illegal cockfighting event in Riverside County

More than 140 roosters have been euthanized after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies busted an unlawful cockfighting occasion in Jurupa Valley on Friday, authorities stated.

At round 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to a name about an unlawful cockfighting gathering within the 5900 block of Troth Street. When deputies arrived at the house, 200 folks scattered, and 143 birds have been discovered caged all through the property, lots of them lifeless or severely injured, Sgt. Patrick Samosky said in a statement.

John Welsh, a Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesperson, described the scene as chaotic when deputies arrived. People have been scrambling away from the property in try to flee and a few of the chicken cages have been crushed within the stampede, he stated.

Welsh stated all 143 birds wanted to be euthanized as a result of the division “cannot adopt out such birds as they are valuable and they would almost always end up back in a cockfighting ring.”

“These birds are bred to be fighting birds,” Welsh stated. “So you can’t take these 143 birds and put them on a farm. They’re just going to peck each other to death. They’d have to all be segregated. But there’s always a concern on our end of [whether] these birds will end up in another cockfighting operation.”

One of the 143 birds euthanized by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

The unnamed home-owner who lives the place the cockfighting occasion happened claimed possession of all 143 birds, and surrendered them to the Department of Animal Services, which humanely euthanized them on Saturday, authorities stated. The home-owner was additionally cited for possession of preventing blades utilized in a cockfighting occasion by Riverside County animal management officers.

Welsh stated a few of the birds discovered nonetheless had preventing blades strapped round their our bodies and wings with plumbers tape, which posed further risks to animal management officers making an attempt to seize them.

Welsh stated unlawful cockfighting has a robust previous in Riverside, with animal service officers answering requires unlawful rings each different month, but it surely’s since waned lately.

Cockfighting is unlawful in all 50 U.S. states and will be thought-about a misdemeanor or felony cost in California. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is looking for to file felony animal cruelty fees in opposition to the home-owner with the Riverside County district lawyer’s workplace.