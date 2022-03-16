147 Foreign Nationals Evacuated From Ukraine, Now In India: S Jaishankar

Many Ukrainian nationals which can be members of the family of Indian nationals have additionally been evacuated.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday mentioned 147 international nationals hailing from 18 nations had been evacuated from the battle state of affairs in Ukraine as a part of Operation Ganga and delivered to India.

“In line with India’s principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, foreign nationals were also evacuated from conflict zones and brought to India. They included 147 citizens of 18 countries. Many Ukrainian nationals that are family members of Indian nationals have also been evacuated,” Mr Jaishankar mentioned in an announcement within the two Houses of Parliament on ‘Situation in Ukraine’.

He additionally mentioned that as tensions elevated, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine began a registration drive for Indians in January 2022 and because of this, round 20,000 Indians registered.”Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country,” he mentioned.

Mr Jaishankar famous that greater than half the scholars had been in universities in japanese Ukraine that borders Russia and has been the epicentre of the battle to this point. “Students hail from 35 states/UTs of India with over 1,000 students each from Kerala, UP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan,” he added.

Mr Jaishankar highlighted the advisories issued to Indian residents in Ukraine to go away Ukraine in view of ongoing pressure between Moscow and Kyiv.

“In view of the continued buildup of tensions in February, the Embassy issued an advisory on February 15, advising Indians in Ukraine whose stay isn’t essential, to leave the country temporarily. It also advised Indians not to travel to Ukraine or undertake non-essential movements within Ukraine,” he mentioned.

“Further advisories were also given on February 20 and 22. Air bubble instructions then imposed were immediately lifted in consultation with the Ukrainian side to increase the number of direct flights. Around 4,000 Indians departed from Ukraine by direct/indirect flights till February 23,” he added.

He mentioned regardless of the federal government efforts, a big majority of scholars elected to proceed staying in Ukraine.

“Despite our efforts, however, a large majority of students elected to continue staying in Ukraine. We must understand their predicament in this regard. There was a natural reluctance to leave educational institutions and affect their studies. Some universities actively discouraged and showed reluctance to offer online courses,” the minister mentioned.

“Many of them received conflicting advice regarding safety. The challenges of travel back may have also been a factor. In the period leading to February 24, the political signals were confusing as well. Public urgings not to be taken in by alarmism and reports of force withdrawals created a confusing picture. The net result was that about 18000 Indian citizens were caught in the midst of conflict when it began,” he mentioned.

