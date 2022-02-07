15 arrested after trucks block the N1 in Cape Town | News24

Fifteen individuals had been arrested after vans blocked the N1 close to Kraaifontein in Cape Town on Sunday, Western Cape police stated.

Spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated the Public Order Police had been on the scene monitoring the state of affairs.

Those arrested face costs of public violence.

The City of Cape Town reported the same blockade befell in Klipheuwel Road, nevertheless it was cleared shortly.

All Truck Drivers Foundation spokesperson Sfiso Nyathi stated the blockade had nothing to do with them.

“Our enemies are blaming us,” he informed News24.