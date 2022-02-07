15 arrested after trucks block the N1 in Cape Town | News24
Trucks block the N1 close to Kraaifontein (Supplied)
Supplied by City of Cape Town
Fifteen individuals had been arrested after vans blocked the N1 close to Kraaifontein in Cape Town on Sunday, Western Cape police stated.
Spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated the Public Order Police had been on the scene monitoring the state of affairs.
Those arrested face costs of public violence.
The City of Cape Town reported the same blockade befell in Klipheuwel Road, nevertheless it was cleared shortly.
All Truck Drivers Foundation spokesperson Sfiso Nyathi stated the blockade had nothing to do with them.
“Our enemies are blaming us,” he informed News24.
If you going to Cape Town from Paarl, or coming to Paarl, don’t use the n1 if you wish to get dwelling tonight! Trucks have blocked the n1 on the Engen. pic.twitter.com/zfxgOEQzP6
— thevillageguy (@thevillageguy1) February 6, 2022
We dwell in a world the place information and fiction get blurred
In instances of uncertainty you want journalism you may
belief. For solely R75 per thirty days, you could have entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
prime opinions and a variety of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later in the present day.