15 Killed, 50 Injured In Russian Strike On Ukraine Rail Station: Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine War: The assault occurred as Ukraine marked six months of battle with Russia.

Kyiv:

A Russian strike on a Ukrainian railway station killed 15 folks and wounded 50 others, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Wednesday as his nation marked six months of battle with Moscow.

“I have just received information about a Russian missile strike on a railway station in the (central) Dnipropetrovsk region… At least 15 people were killed and around 50 injured,” Zelensky stated in a speech to the UN Security Council.

Zelensky stated the strike was “right on the wagons at Chaplino station. Four passenger cars are on fire”.

“Rescuers are working on the spot, but the death toll may rise, unfortunately. This is our daily life,” Zelensky stated.

The strike comes as Ukraine marks Independence Day, commemorating its separation from the Soviet Union in 1991.

It additionally comes because the nation enters its seventh month of battle towards Russia, launched on February 24.

Zelensky stated earlier Wednesday that Ukraine would battle “to the end”.

While most preventing is now happening in japanese and southern Ukraine, the place neither aspect seems to be making progress, Russia frequently strikes Ukrainian cities with long-range missiles, in accordance with Kyiv.

