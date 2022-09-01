15 Monkeys, Tied In Sacks, Were Being Moved In Auto. 10 Of Them Had Died

It is suspected that the ten monkeys died due to suffocation

Berhampur, Odisha:

Two folks have been arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district once they have been transporting monkeys in an auto-rickshaw, police mentioned on Thursday.

During routine patrolling within the Jaradagada space, the autorickshaw was stopped after the on-duty personnel heard sounds from the car, they mentioned.

“When the vehicle was checked, eight sacks were found. In those sacks, ten rhesus macaque monkey carcasses were found, while five others were rescued alive,” mentioned Amlan Nayak, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Berhampur.

Those arrested have been recognized as Ramesh Singh (20) and Pusal Nagraju (23), residents of neighbouring Venkatapuram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Annoyed by the menace attributable to these monkeys of their space, they caught the animals and crossed over to Odisha to launch them within the forest, officers mentioned.

The duo was booked underneath the Wildlife Protection Act because the rhesus macaque monkey is a schedule II animal, they mentioned.

An investigation is underway, mentioned Manoj Kumar Patra, the vary officer of Samantiapalli.