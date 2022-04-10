15 pupils hospitalised in Gauteng after consuming ‘space cakes’ | News24

Gauteng schooling MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged pupils to chorus from buying or consuming unknown substances that put their well being and lives in danger.

Fifteen pupils from two faculties in Gauteng have been admitted to hospital after consuming “space cakes”.

The muffins have been laced with hashish.

The Gauteng schooling division has warned pupils in opposition to shopping for unknown substances.

The Gauteng Department of Education has expressed concern after a number of pupils have been hospitalised after consuming cannabis-laced edibles.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona mentioned 11 pupils from Randfontein High School on the West Rand have been rushed to varied medical amenities on Thursday after they fell in poor health throughout college hours.

He added two of the pupils have been discharged whereas 9 have been admitted to hospital in a vital situation.

“It was established that these learners consumed ‘space cakes’ sold by another Grade 12 pupil who is now facing suspension as a result of breaking the school’s code of conduct and endangering the lives of his fellow learners,” Mabona mentioned.

In a separate incident on Saturday, 4 Grade 12 pupils from Mamellong Secondary School in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, have been additionally hospitalised after shopping for “space cakes” on their solution to additional courses.

“We are really concerned and dissatisfied at the ongoing consumption of these ‘space cakes’ where learners become sick and are often hospitalised.

“We urge learners to chorus from buying or consuming unknown substances that put their well being and lives in danger.

“The conditions of these learners are being closely monitored to ensure their speedy recovery and safe return to their families,” Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi mentioned.