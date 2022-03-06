15 soldiers dead in Syria attack on military bus: Monitor      

Fifteen troopers died Sunday in an ISIS assault on a military bus within the central Syrian desert, a struggle monitor stated.

State information company SANA had reported 13 lifeless “including officers” and 18 wounded.

ISIS cells “attacked a military bus” within the Palmyra desert, “killing 15 soldiers and wounding 18 others,” the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated.

The dying toll might rise as many of the troopers have been “seriously wounded,” stated the Observatory, which depends on a community of sources throughout the nation.

ISIS didn’t instantly declare accountability for the assault.

The Observatory stated 61 pro-regime troopers and Iran-affiliated militiamen had been killed in ISIS assaults within the desert of Syria for the reason that begin of the yr.

Despite the group’s territorial defeat in 2019, ISIS continues to launch lethal assaults from hideouts within the Syrian desert, which extends from the outskirts of the capital Damascus to the Iraqi border.

In early January, 9 Syrian troopers and allied fighters have been killed in an identical assault on a navy convoy in Syria’s east.

On January 20, ISIS fighters launched their largest assault in years, attacking a jail within the Kurdish-controlled northeast Syrian metropolis of Hasaka, aiming to free fellow extremists.

Almost every week of intense preventing left greater than 370 lifeless, based on the Observatory.

ISIS chief Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi blew himself up in early February throughout a raid by US forces on his home in Syria’s northwest area of Idlib, Syria’s final main opposition bastion.

About half one million folks have died and thousands and thousands have been displaced for the reason that Syrian battle erupted in 2011, after nationwide protests in opposition to the federal government have been met with a brutal crackdown.

It escalated right into a devastating struggle that drew in regional and worldwide powers.

