15 terms you need to know to understand Spanish bureaucracy

Wander up and down any road in Spain and also you’re certain to see a blackboard propped up exterior virtually any restaurant asserting ‘Menú del Día‘.

A listing of two programs with varied dishes for every can have been unexpectedly scribbled down by the chef that morning. And no menú could be full with out the ultimate flourish of, ‘Pan, Bebida Postre o Cafe‘ (Bread, Drink and Dessert or Coffee) adopted by an appetite-inducing and implausibly affordable value.

There is a catch after all. El menú del día is just accessible from Monday to Friday and because the title suggests solely at lunchtimes, usually 2 – 4pm. You’ll even have a reasonably restricted two or three choices for every course. Hence the extremely good worth. I’ve eaten fixed-price menus in Spain for as little as €7. They might be as ‘expensive’ as €15 at extra high-end institutions. But the typical is round €12.

So how did this implausible worth lunch menu come about and why is it so widespread right now?



A maincourse of swordfish and potato at Madrid’s El Maño restaurant. Photo: F Govan



By the late Fifties Franco realised simply how a lot Spain needed to achieve economically from tourism. The ‘Spain is different’ advertising and marketing marketing campaign of the late Fifties noticed an unlimited increase in tourism from 2.9 million guests in 1959 to 11.1 million guests in 1965.

General Franco’s Minister of Information and Tourism, Manuel Fraga subsequently determined to introduce laws to implement a standardised format for a fixed-price menu to verify all guests might take pleasure in Spanish delicacies.

Originally it was known as El Menú Túristico and was aimed particularly at vacationers. El Menú Túristico was made regulation in Spain on March seventeenth, 1965 and an official state bulletin from the twenty ninth March 1965 described in excruciating element what was to be supplied by all restaurant homeowners.

Accompanying laws additionally laid down the regulation concerning the administration of cafeterias, college and manufacturing unit canteens, in addition to restaurant and café vehicles on trains.

It was inevitable then that the economical fixed-price menú grew to become extremely widespread with Spaniards, and shortly unfold proper throughout the nation. By the early to mid Seventies el menú túristico had change into el menú del día and was accessible in each single city and metropolis in Spain, as it’s right now.

Yes, el menú del día is a culinary establishment in Spain – culinary might sound a little bit pretentious, as el menú is something however. Think primary and hearty.

So what’s the format?



A typical menú del día of starter, foremost course, dessert, bread and a drink. Photo: F Govan

The menu consists of three programs; ‘primer plato’, ‘segundo plato’ and ‘postre’. First and second programs plus dessert. You’ll even be introduced an typically beneficiant basket of bread.

So what are you able to anticipate to eat? For the primary course you’ll be given between two to 4 dishes from which to decide on, often primarily based on greens, eggs or pulses.

The choices will fluctuate relying on the time of 12 months, as Spaniards love to make use of recent seasonal produce. In colder months, suppose soups, stews or paella.

When the warmth kicks-in salmorejo and gazpacho (chilly tomato soups of various viscosity) are widespread decisions together with salads. Meat and fish dishes are mainstays of the second course, typically grilled, typically fried. You may be fortunate sufficient to search out seafood, calamari or prawns on provide too.

And for dessert? Well, they not often come as a shock.

Expect a stream of egg-custard type desserts, like natillas, flan or pudding. Arroz con leche is almost at all times on the menú too – creamy rice pudding. Personally, I discover these choices too heavy after consuming two substantial programs. So you possibly can at all times go for fruit, which can actually be an orange or an apple which you have to to peel your self!

‘Un surtido de helados’ – a number of ice lotions can be customary. But why do they solely ever have vanilla!? If you get actually fortunate there may be Tarta de Santiago which is a scrumptious almond-flavoured cake from Galicia.

Will el menú del día be round ceaselessly?



Photo: AFP

Well, it’s now not the regulation to offer one. Yet, so ingrained has el menú change into within the day by day rhythm of life it’s arduous to think about it disappearing. It’s true that gentrification, and the closure of household companies attributable to retirement are taking their toll on the discount menu.

But menú del días are nonetheless springing-up in much less conventional eating places. Italian, Chinese, Indian, Senegalese, you title it, all of them generally provide a fixed-price lunch menu, such has it change into a nationwide establishment.

