15-year-old boy’s arm severed by R train while trying to subway surf in Queens

NEW YORK — A 15-year-old boy misplaced his arm when he and mates had been reportedly attempting to subway surf on Monday in Queens.

MTA officers have been warning youthful passengers in opposition to the dangerous development of subway browsing, which is gaining reputation on social media, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The blood-stained platform on the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station was a grotesque reminder of the damaging penalties.

“They just don’t understand the meaning of life. That’s what the problem is with a lot of these young people who are doing this kind of moronic, ridiculous thing,” stated Everett Jennings, of Rego Park.

According to police, the 15-year-old and three mates had been attempting to subway surf simply earlier than 10:30 a.m. The boy was strolling between practice vehicles when he misplaced his stability and fell to the tracks. His left arm was severed by a shifting R practice.

The accident delayed service on a number of traces whereas paramedics labored to get him to Bellevue Hospital. He was reported to be in secure situation.

“A lot of people are being more daredevil. I don’t get it, but what can we do?” one particular person stated.

“When you’re a younger person, you don’t have limits, even for a dangerous situation,” commuter Jorge Seans informed CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Data obtained by CBS2 exhibits there have been 627 incidents of individuals using outdoors of trains within the subway system to this point this yr. That’s up drastically from 96 incidents throughout the identical interval final yr, 116 in 2020, and fewer than 300 incidents in 2019.

It was not instantly clear if the 15-year-old was on the roof of the subway or strolling from one automotive to a different.

MTA guidelines of conduct explicitly prohibit passengers from climbing outdoors the subway automotive or utilizing the top doorways to go from one automotive to a different, besides in an emergency or when directed by police or a conductor.

In a press release, Pat Warren, the MTA’s chief security and safety officer, stated, “Riding outside of subway cars is reckless and extremely dangerous. This behavior can result in awful consequences, as it likely has for the young man who was severely injured on Monday.”

When requested if it is stunning to listen to that incidents like this have been occurring extra,” commuter Bianca Rotinseou said, “Nah, I actually simply noticed it occur. I do know a child in my highschool who bought his head busted open and he handed away from it.”

“One time I used to be like searching the entrance window, from the entrance automotive, and I noticed these older youngsters. There had been using on the highest,” said Brian James.

“I believe lots of people are in an oblivion once they do issues like that. They do not assume it is gonna occur to them, or they assume that they’ll make it,” stated Carla Olmez.

Riders stated they hope the accident deters others, because the company’s menace of a $75 nice has not.