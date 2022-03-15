15-year-old juggles basketballs while riding unicycle. Video will stun you

There are sure videos posted on the Internet that may make your jaw drop in surprise. This clip showcasing the unbelievable juggling abilities of a 15-year-old woman good suits that class. There is an opportunity that the video exhibiting her juggling basketballs at completely different locations, together with whereas using a unicycle, will go away you each amazed and amused.

Instagram posted the video on their official web page together with a descriptive caption. “Practice makes perfect. Just ask 15-year-old 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champ, (multiple) Guinness World Record holder and basketball star Zaila Avant-garde (@zailaavantgarde),” they wrote. In the subsequent few traces, they added a quote from the report holder.

“I really like to work hard at stuff. Whether it’s something that most people might consider work or something typically seen as an extracurricular pursuit — it’s pretty much all the same to me. I believe that every moment is a new opportunity to have fun and grow as a person, so I’m almost always motivated to try my best at things,” they shared. The publish additionally explains how Zaila developed her pursuits in spelling bee and juggling.

The video has been posted about 20 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 5 lakh likes and the numbers are rapidly rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied feedback. Many expressed themselves by utilizing clapping or coronary heart emoticons.

“Excellent,” wrote an Instagram person. “Wooow,” posted one other. “Super,” commented a 3rd.

