15 Years Of Heyy Babyy EXCLUSIVE: “Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh used to pull pranks on me. Once, in Australia, Akshay sir tried to set my pants on FIRE” – Milap Zaveri : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

15 years in the past, viewers thronged the cinemas to look at Heyy Babyy in massive numbers, hoping that they’ll have time laughing on the antics of Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, and aww-ing on the cuteness of the newborn. The viewers bought not simply laughs and a few cute moments of the newborn but in addition some emotional and touching moments. This made Sajid Khan’s debut directorial an excellent household entertainer.

15 Years Of Heyy Babyy EXCLUSIVE: “Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh used to pull pranks on me. Once, in Australia, Akshay sir tried to set my pants on FIRE” – Milap Zaveri

As the movie accomplished 15 years on August 24, Bollywood Hungama completely spoke to Milap Zaveri, who wrote the dialogues and co-wrote the screenplay. The writer-director was very happy to share his experiences and reminiscences hooked up to the movie.

How did you turn out to be part of Heyy Babyy? As per IMDb, you had labored with Sajid Khan on his TV present ‘Ikke Pe Ikka’. Is that the way you each fashioned a bond and took it ahead with this movie?

No, I had by no means labored with him earlier than. Over the years, I had ran into Sajid varied instances at events, occasions, and so forth. I used to be already a author and had written some movies. He had liked my work in Kaante and had discovered my work in Jhankaar Beats and Masti very entertaining. This was a time when a few movies of mine failed as a author. One high-quality day, he known as me and mentioned, ‘Are you down and out? If you are, then I’ll get you again (on prime). Come and meet me’! That’s Sajid’s type. So, I went and met him. He narrated Heyy Babyy’s thought to me and requested me if I might come on board because the dialogue author. It was a stunning thought and I used to be very happy to bag the movie and work with him, Akshay sir, Riteish, Fardeen, Sajid bhai (Sajid Nadiadwala), Vidya and so forth. It was a no brainer.

Initially, I got here on board because the dialogue author however I contributed a lot to the screenplay that finally, I turned the top screenplay author of the movie. Apart from me and Sajid, there was another excellent screenplay author for the movie, Renuka Kunzru.

How was the expertise of engaged on Heyy Babyy?

Working on the movie was a whole blast. It was the primary time I went on a shoot occurring outdoor, in Australia. I used to be there for the entire shoot. I used to be on the set each single day. Before Heyy Babyy, I had been on units of my movies however was by no means there on the units every day. I picked up filmmaking abilities whereas I used to be on the units. So in a means, I used to be like Sajid’s DA (Director’s Assistant) as effectively. At just a few locations, he additionally allowed me to counsel some pictures.

I had identified Ritiesh earlier than as I had labored with him in Masti. But I turned finest pals with him through the Australia schedule of Heyy Babyy. Once, we have been at a café and he informed me, ‘I’ll do your first movie as a director’! He saved his phrase and labored in my directorial debut, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai (2010).

In the making video, Riteish speaks extremely of you and says, “Milap set pe hamare entertainment package the”! Could you inform us why he mentioned so?

(Smiles) That’s as a result of we used to have enjoyable, make merry and crack jokes. Akshay, Fardeen, Riteish all used to drag pranks on me. Once, in Australia, Akshay sir tried to set my pants on fireplace! It was insanity.

The different time, we bought the keys to Vidya’s room. Me, Riteish, Sajid and Akshay sir went and hid in her room whereas she was away. Poor Vidya had no clue and as quickly as she entered, all of us jumped out of our hiding locations. She had the fright of her life (laughs)!

What was the unique forged? As per IMDb, Shah Rukh Khan was supplied the lead half…

No, Shah Rukh sir was all the time supplied a particular look. Sajid had met him and he had graciously agreed. Anupam ji additionally got here on board. However, once I joined the movie, the forged was all the time Akshay sir, Fardeen, Riteish, Vidya and Boman sir.

A trivia on IMDb states that Sajid Khan had written 4 completely different second halves and 4 completely different endings. Is that true?

Not in any respect. We had a certain script. And anyway, aur kya ending ho sakta hai? The child has to return to the daddy alongside together with her mom! But there was this debate we had concerning the shoot on the airport within the climax. We have been in two minds about whether or not Isha (Vidya Balan’s character) would have a change of thoughts on the airport itself or does it occur later. Later, we determined to indicate that Isha doesn’t break down there. Instead, she takes off with the newborn on the airplane. It would make the viewers really feel that ‘bacchi chali gayi’. And similar to how they discovered the newborn on the doorstep at first, equally, they reunite together with her in the identical trend!

In the Shah Rukh Khan scene, there was a pleasant Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) connection as Raj (SRK’s character) was proven to be in love with a woman named Simran. What was Shah Rukh’s response on studying about it?

He was a sport. Our thought was that if we’re casting Shah Rukh Khan, we should always current him because the famous person that he’s. Hence, Sajid considered paying a small tribute to DDLJ. It was nice enjoyable. Anupam ji was additionally hilarious and he was sporting sufficient to return and do the cameo.

Who got here up with the ‘Sim-ran’ line?

That was my joke. But the entire thought to get Shah Rukh was Sajid’s thought. I nonetheless keep in mind in that scene, Fardeen was not there as we didn’t have his dates. We didn’t know what to do. So we added a dialogue the place Arush (Akshay Kumar) tells Tanmay (Riteish Deshmukh), ‘Angel ghar pe hai na? Toh Al (Fardeen Khan) bhi uske saath hi hoga na?’! The thought was that as a substitute of the viewers questioning the place Fardeen disappeared, it’s higher that the characters solely talk about and reveal it!

How was it to shoot with the newborn?

It was excruciating. You should be very variety and affected person. You should work across the youngster. I nonetheless keep in mind the scene within the hospital the place the newborn is asleep and so they come and contact the newborn’s toes. We simply had that sooner or later to shoot that scene as the subsequent day, Akshay sir was leaving for 2 months to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). If we had not pulled it off that day, we must wait for 2 months. By then, the newborn would have aged and regarded completely different. Hence, it was essential to get it achieved that day. And we pulled it off and the way. It was a miracle. You received’t imagine it, on that set at Film City, each crew member labored the whole day with out speaking. No one was sporting sneakers because it might trigger noise. We all have been roaming round in socks. The DOP, actors everybody have been speaking by way of whispers. Imagine our luck that for these 4 hours of the shoot, that cute child slept fantastically. She neither awoke nor cried. And we have been in a position to get our shot!

At a promotional occasion for Heyy Babyy, Akshay Kumar raised laughs as he mentioned, “Bacche ko hasana hota tha toh Riteish ko aage bhej dete the, rulana hota tha toh Fardeen ko aur expression kharab karna ho toh mujhe”!

If you see the movie now, you’ll understand that 90% of the time, the newborn is with Ritiesh. She liked him. Whenever she could be with Riteish, she could be quiet or laughing. Akshay sir and Fardeen would even be blissful as with Riteish, she’d be quiet and co-operate.

The title track of the movie featured as many as 14 heroines… Before Om Shanti Om’s ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ track, this was the most important track of that point…

It was Sajid’s thought. It was the goodwill of Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Farah Khan that every one these actresses got here collectively for the track.

Vidya Balan was slammed for the selection of her outfits within the movie. However, once I lately noticed the movie, it was bewildering why this controversy even occurred within the first place. Do you additionally really feel that it was unwarranted?

When individuals need to nit-pick, they’ll do it. I believed Vidya was extraordinary within the movie. She added poise and dignity to the character. She was a blast to work with. Even at this time, we keep in mind the enjoyable we had on the shoot.

Did you go to cinema halls to examine the suggestions?

Yes. Sajid and I had gone to Gaiety-Galaxy. We noticed the viewers laughing and clapping. In the second half, there have been emotional scenes. The mass viewers will not be simply quiet. However, in Heyy Babyy’s critical scenes, they have been watching it silently. They have been spellbound and will join with the film.

Did you guys ever consider developing with Heyy Babyy 2?

(Laughs) No. We by no means considered it. It’s upto Sajid Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. Just final week, I revisited the movie and confirmed it to my son Mehaan. My son can’t see a lot of my movies as they’re A-rated or have an excessive amount of violence! Heyy Babyy is one in all my uncommon movies which he can watch. I made a video of him watching Heyy Babyy and despatched it to Sajid, saying my son is watching our movie. He was fairly blissful!

Also Read: 15 Years of Heyy Babyy EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri opens up on how Akshay Kumar’s poop scene was shot; says, “Akshay Kumar improvised on the set. He added the lines ‘Matar Panner’ indicating that’s what the baby had”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.