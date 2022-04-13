1,500 Killed Russian Soldiers In City Morgues: Official In Ukraine’s Dnipro

Ukraine War: Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 on Vladimir Putin’s authorisation.

Kyiv:

An official within the central Ukrainian metropolis of Dnipro, which has largely escaped preventing with invading forces, mentioned Wednesday that the stays of greater than 1,500 Russian troopers had been being stored in its morgues.

“Now there are more than 1,500 dead Russian soldiers in the morgues of Dnipro that no one wants to retrieve,” Dnipro deputy mayor Mikhail Lysenko instructed reporters, including he hoped “Russian mothers will be able to come and pick up their sons”.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)