16 People Killed After Consuming Poisonous Cocaine In Argentina

Authorities detained some individuals suspected of promoting the drug within the nation. (Representative)

Buenos Aires, Argentina:

At least 16 individuals have died in Argentina and dozens have been hospitalized after consuming cocaine suspected of containing a toxic substance, authorities in Buenos Aires province, on the epicenter of the incident, stated on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the provincial safety Minister Sergio Berni, shared an inventory of fatalities at hospitals within the suburban area across the nation’s capital metropolis, elevating the quantity from 12 deaths and 50 individuals hospitalized introduced earlier.

Provincial safety forces detained some individuals suspected of promoting the drug after the primary deaths occurred on Wednesday.

Some native media shops reported that the cocaine had been “cut” with a poisonous substance, probably by a drug gang seeking to reduce prices amid a turf warfare with rival teams.

“We are waiting for the laboratory results and the results of the investigations into the people who have been detained,” Berni instructed native tv.

Reuters couldn’t instantly attain the police and courts for additional info.

The native authorities of 1 affected space, Tres de Febrero, stated in an announcement it was conscious of individuals being made significantly in poor health as a result of “allegedly adulterated cocaine” and was working with emergency providers and hospitals to forestall extra deaths.

It urged individuals to discard any medication purchased lately.

“If you use cocaine, we recommend that you do not use what you have bought and be aware of the possible symptoms: confusion, convulsions and loss of consciousness,” it added.