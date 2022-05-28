16 people killed in multiple-vehicle pile-up on N3 in KZN | News24

Sixteen individuals have been killed in a pre-dawn crash on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg.

According to official stories, 10 autos have been concerned within the “horrific” crash after the motive force of a truck misplaced management of the car.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport stated the highway was closed to site visitors as forensic groups have been on the scene to begin their investigations.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport stated 16 individuals died in a multi-vehicle collision on the N3 between Peter Brown Drive and the Chatterton Road offramp in Pietermaritzburg within the early hours on Saturday.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) stated the incident occurred on Saturday at about 02:00 whereas an Interlink truck was travelling on the N3 in Town Hill. It stated the wheels on the best facet of the truck got here off, which resulted within the car overturning onto the centre embankment.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane stated the KwaZulu-Natal response to intervention (RTI) was in place to offer a sophisticated warning.

“A minibus then came down the hill approaching this obstruction when another Interlink crashed into the back of the minibus, pushed the minibus into the RTI vehicle, and then into the Interlink that was lying on its right side,” Zwane stated.

“All other vehicles then crashed into the rear of these vehicles. A full mechanical investigation will be conducted to look at the vehicles and whether there were any failures that contributed to the crash,” he added.

KwaZulu-Natal transport division spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane stated a site visitors patrol car was additionally hit by the truck.

“The traffic officer managed to survive. All the 16 fatalities are believed to be from a minibus taxi. We are currently trying to establish where the taxi was coming from and where it was going to,” Ncalane added.

He stated there have been indications that the taxi was en route from Johannesburg to Harding in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ncalane stated:

A 7-year-old boy was rescued by a site visitors officer when one of many autos caught fireplace. At this stage, it’s nonetheless very troublesome to confirm a number of the particulars of the accident as some autos caught fireplace, and there’s nonetheless a variety of work at present being completed on the scene.

“We are appealing to people to be patient when driving along that area. The KZN MEC for transport has also dispatched a team of senior officials to the scene of the accident to establish exactly what happened,” stated Ncalane.

The division stated its officers have been “devastated” by the accident.

“We haven’t had such a horrendous accident in the province for a very long time. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to those families affected by the crash,” stated Ncalane.

