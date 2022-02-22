16-year-old Indian chess sensation Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stuns world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen

And though the five-time world champion fought to get again into the sport, Pragg did not give him a gap, finally holding on for a well-known victory within the fast chess event.

When it turned obvious a win was sure, the achievement appeared to daybreak on Pragg, as he coated his mouth along with his hand in shock.

It was Pragg’s first victory over Carlsen, and he turned the youngest participant to beat Carlsen for the reason that celebrity turned World Champion in 2013.

He additionally turned solely the third Indian grandmaster to win in opposition to the Norwegian after Viswanathan Anand and Pentala Harikrishna.

“I’m just very happy,” he said afterwards.

When requested how he was going to have a good time, Pragg — with days of competitors remaining within the event — was realistic given how late he was enjoying video games being primarily based in India: “I think it’s about just going to bed.”

“It’s about time to go to bed, as I don’t think I will have dinner at 2.30 in the morning.”

Praise

The consequence was in all probability not forecast earlier than it started. Carlsen had received three video games in a row as he warming up, whereas Pragg had completed Day 1 of the Airthings Masters with three straight losses.

However, when the 2 clashed, the 16-year-old grandmaster appeared resolute, finally beating the chess legend in 39 strikes.

“I think yesterday wasn’t so good,” Pragg said after the match. “Today, I think my play was much better, so I hope this continues for the next two days.”

Pragg is without doubt one of the most up-and-coming stars of chess and has been tipped for excellent issues from a younger age.

In 2016, he turned the youngest worldwide grasp in historical past at age 10, and many individuals have predicted that he may very well be a title contender within the years to come back.

His well-known victory over Carlsen was the topic of reward from some well-known compatriots.

Five-time world champion Anand tweeted that he was “always proud of our talents,” additionally saying that it was a “very good day” for Pragg.

Elsewhere, Indian cricket participant Sachin Tendulkar — broadly thought-about one of many biggest batters of all time — additionally congratulated Pragg.

“What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!” Tendulkar wrote

“Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud!”

For Carlsen, it was a doubtlessly damaging defeat in his hunt so as to add yet one more trophy to his already prestigious assortment.

The 31-year-old contracted Covid-19 within the days earlier than the event, and he believes his sport is being affected by the after-effects of the virus which he’s nonetheless feeling.

“It’s been a little bit better today, but the first couple of days I was feeling like I’m OK, but I didn’t have the energy which made it hard to focus because every time I tried to think, I blundered. It was a little bit better today, but still pretty bad.”

Despite his stuttering type, Carlsen has managed to raise himself to second within the Airthings Masters standings, seven factors behind chief Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Russian Nepomniachtchi is in prime place to qualify for the following stage of the competitors, with eight gamers making the lower from the round-robin preliminary stage to the knockout which begins on Wednesday.