The Tunisian Maritime Guard rescued 163 unlawful immigrants off the nation’s jap coast, the Tunisian Ministry of Defense introduced on Sunday, Trend stories citing Xinhua.

The unlawful immigrants had been rescued from a sinking boat off the city of El Louza within the province of Sfax on Saturday evening, in accordance with an announcement launched by the ministry.

Thousands of unlawful immigrants try to cross the Mediterranean Sea yearly, and Tunisia is likely one of the details of entry to Europe by means of irregular channels.