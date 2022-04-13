17-year-old Olympic sailor Eya Guezguez dies training alongside twin sister

Eya Guezguez, a 17-year-old Tunisian Olympian, was killed in a boating accident over the weekend.

Olympic sailors Eya and her twin sister, Sarra, had been coaching with their nationwide staff on Sunday when the boat they had been in capsized in excessive winds. Sarra was rescued, however Eya didn’t survive.

“I am shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez’s death. She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes’ generation,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in an announcement on the IOC’s web site. “Eya Guezguez’s participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”

The sisters completed twenty first within the 49er FX class eventually 12 months’s Tokyo Games and at age 16, had been the youngest Olympians to signify the North African nation. They had been additionally the youngest sailors to compete in Tokyo.

The accident took place off the coast of the country’s capital, Tunis, based on Tunisian Olympic Committee president Mehrez Boussayan. Eya was reportedly coaching for upcoming worldwide and regional competitions.

The BBC additionally reported that Boussayan mentioned the ladies’ coach, who was touring alongside in a speedboat, helped untangle Sarra from the boat’s rigging after it had capsized. He then situated her sister within the water and tried to revive her utilizing CPR however was unsuccessful.

She was pronounced useless by drowning at a neighborhood hospital, per the report.

The Tunisian Olympic Committee launched an announcement, saying: “May God have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal rest in paradise, and grant her family and relatives and the entire sports family a beautiful patience and solace.”

An investigation into the incident is beneath means, based on a report.

— With Post wires