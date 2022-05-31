18 calls between Abramjee and Justice Kollapen, JSC and Hawks must investigate – Mkhwebane | News24

Earlier this month, the ConCourt dismissed Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s software for a rescission of its ruling that each one however one of many parliamentary guidelines governing a long-awaited inquiry into her health to carry workplace have been lawful.

Mkhwebane argued that the inquiry shouldn’t proceed till investigations into advisor Ismail Abramjee’s textual content to Parliament’s advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC are finalised.

She has now revealed {that a} preliminary Public Protector investigation confirmed that there have been 18 calls between “the number from which the controversial SMS to Adv. Breitenbach was made and the one registered under the name Narandran Kollapen”.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says a preliminary investigation into Ismail Abramjee’s textual content message claiming to have it “on good authority” that the Constitutional Court would dismiss her rescission case, revealed 18 calls between him and Justice Jody Kollapen.

“These calls were exchanged between 4 January 2022 and 22 April 2022, two days before Adv. [Andrew] Breitenbach SC received the controversial SMS. The shortest call lasted three seconds while the longest took 436 seconds or just over seven minutes,” Mkhwebane mentioned.

Speaking to News24 after Mkhwebane’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon, Abramjee denied that there was something untoward about these calls, including that they have been primarily involved with a celebratory occasion that he had hosted for Kollapen on 4 March this 12 months.

He confirmed that Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo had referred to as him on that day to ask for instructions to the occasion.

Mkhwebane mentioned cellphone data revealed contact between Abramjee and a quantity moderately suspected to be issued to or utilized by Mlambo on that day.

Abramjee added that he and Kollapen had served on the Pretoria Legacy Foundation collectively “and we talk a lot, but we don’t discuss his work”.

That doesn’t appear to have persuaded Mkhwebane, who on Tuesday discovered that “the preliminary investigation [into the Abramjee text] has proven that the nature of this complaint invariably stretches to the judicial arena”.

“Furthermore, the complaint carries all the hallmarks of criminality and nefarious motives by Mr Abramjee and his accomplice(s). Consequently, the complaint may not be executed fully within the mandate of the Public Protector, without bringing it to the attention or notice of the Judicial Service Commission [JSC], the South African Police Service and the DPCI [Hawks].”

She closed the textual content message investigation, after referring the matter to each the JSC and the Hawks.

Last month, Mkhwebane sought to steer the Western Cape High Court to halt Parliament continuing with an inquiry into her health to carry workplace, and to interdict President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her, pending the end result of her rescission software within the Constitutional Court, by which she once more tried to problem the legality of the inquiry’s guidelines.

In his textual content message to Breitenbach, Abramjee claimed that he had it “on very good authority that the ConCourt has declined to hear the Public Protector’s rescission application”.

He additional said that the Constitutional Court’s choice to say no Mkhwebane’s rescission software “will be made known sometime this coming week but not later than Friday. I thought I’d just share this with you on a strictly confidential basis. Thanks”.

Mkhwebane revealed on Tuesday that this was not the one textual content message that Abramjee had despatched Breitenbach.

She mentioned he had despatched two others, together with one despatched on 21 August 2021 at 21:48 that associated to her problem to the foundations governing the impeachment inquiry in opposition to her.

That message learn:

Hello Adv Breitenbach. My title is Ismail Abramjee from Pretoria.Re: Parliamentary attraction on PP guidelines: I used to be talking to a decide colleague about your matter pending attraction and the next dialogue ensued. I’m not sure if you’re conscious of the Act. The Law Reform Commission Act requires that the chairperson of the fee be a High Court decide. However, when the decide sits and chairs the fee’s conferences, he doesn’t achieve this as a decide however merely as a chairperson of the fee.I believed that this snippet of knowledge could help you in your case in opposition to the general public protector. Regards.

Mkhwebane identified that Kollapen “is the Chairperson of the SALRC”.

“The cumulative weight of this evidence as highlighted in the SMSes sent to Adv Breitenbach by Mr Abramjee, the frequency of telecommunication or close association between Mr Abramjee and the judicial officers, are all sufficient to lay a foundation of a belief upon which to invoke section 14(1) of the Judicial Service Commission Act,” she mentioned.

