18 rescued on Lake Erie after ice sheet breaks away during snowmobile ride

They had been taken to security by the Coast Guard and an excellent Samaritan.

More than a dozen individuals had been rescued in Lake Erie after a sheet of ice broke away whereas they had been driving snowmobiles, officers mentioned.

The U.S. Coast Guard and an excellent Samaritan saved 18 individuals off the coast of Catawba Island in Ohio after the ice floe broke away, the company mentioned. All of the rescued had been on ATVs and snowmobiles, based on the Coast Guard.

Rescue efforts began at about 1 p.m. after a Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Detroit seen individuals caught on the ice.

Seven individuals had been rescued by helicopter, whereas 4 had been rescued by a Coast Guard airboat. Seven others had been rescued by an excellent Samaritan who arrived on the scene with an airboat.

No one required medical consideration as soon as they had been introduced again to shore, the Coast Guard mentioned.

Officials warned individuals searching for recreation on the ice “to take precautions, not chances” by dressing appropriately for the water temperature, not the air temperature; sporting a life jacket; carrying a dependable type of communication; and carrying icepicks or screwdrivers that may assist them self-rescue in the event that they undergo the ice.

“There’s no such thing as safe ice, but people can mitigate their risks,” Lt. Jeremiah Schiessel of the Coast Guard Sector Detroit said in a statement. “Always remember to inform somebody the place you’re going and while you count on to be again. Great Lakes ice is unpredictable, and situations can change quick.”

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.