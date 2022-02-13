18-Year-Old From Sherborn Killed In Dover Car Crash, 4 Others Injured

DOVER (CBS) — An 18-year-old from Sherborn was killed in a crash in Dover early Saturday morning after being ejected from his automotive on Walpole Street.

Four others, which included two 18 12 months olds and two 17 12 months olds, had been harm within the crash, however all had non-life-threatening accidents.

Dover Police say they acquired calls concerning the crash a bit after 1 a.m. Officers later discovered a Honda CRV off the roadway close to the intersection of Powder House Road.

An preliminary investigation says the automotive was driving on Walpole Street when it misplaced management. It then struck a guardrail after which got here to a relaxation towards the tree.

As of Saturday evening, police are nonetheless determining why the automotive misplaced management.

The title of the 18-year-old who was killed within the crash has additionally not been launched.