18-year-old gets $1,800 reward from mom for staying off social media for six years

“Incredible” and “awesome” are a few of the few phrases that people are utilizing whereas expressing their appreciation for a story involving a mother and her son that’s now going viral on-line. Turns out, this mother gave $1,800 to his son after he fulfilled his promise of staying away from social media for six years till his 18th birthday.

Mother Lorna Goldstrand Klefsaas shared a publish documenting the incident and since being posted, it has captured folks’s attention. “Six years ago I offered Sivert $1800 to stay off social media until he was 18. Even though $1800 is a lot more to a 12 year old than it is to an 18 year old, he has stuck to our deal. He turns 18 tomorrow. He will have $1800 in his pocket and new accounts on Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter! FYI—it’s some of the best money I have ever spent!!!” she wrote and shared a picture of her son.

Take a have a look at the publish:

The publish, since being shared just a few days in the past, has gathered tons of feedback from folks. While some praised the mother’s concept, just a few appreciated the Sivert for his sticking to the deal.

“That’s incredible,” wrote a Facebook person. “Smart mama,” shared one other. “This is awesome! I might steal this parenting hack!” commented a 3rd. “Fantastic,” expressed a fourth.

Lorna Goldstrand Klefsaas got here up with the thought after seeing Sivert’s older sister wrestle with social media, reviews NBC affiliate KARE. “She got so obsessed with keeping up her Snapchat streaks that really it was affecting her mood. It was affecting her friendships. I mean, it was like an intervention. She was really, really upset, but it was not even three weeks later that she thanked us and said she was so happy to not have her phone,” she mentioned.

“It’s hilarious. I feel like I’m like 80. I can’t seem to figure out social media. It’s pretty embarrassing. I’ll be with my friends, and they are like, ‘what are you doing?'” mentioned Sivert. “On the whole I would say totally worth it. I mean, I would do it again,” he added.

In one more publish, she additionally shared the birthday celebration of her son turning 18:

What are your ideas on this story?