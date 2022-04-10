18-year-old matric pupil stuns Olympic superstar Tatjana Schoenmaker at SA swim champs | Sport

Lara van Niekerk surprised Olympic star Tatjana Schoenmaker to

declare the 100m breaststroke title on the SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha

on Saturday.

The 18-year-old speedster reached the flip first and held on

within the second 50m to the touch in a lifetime better of 1:05.67, with Schoenmaker

second in 1:06.06.

It’s a time that sees her second quickest on this planet this

yr and likewise simply .45 of a second off the time that Schoenmaker swam on her

strategy to a silver medal within the occasion on the Olympics final yr. Schoenmaker’s

greatest time, nevertheless, got here within the heats of the Tokyo Games, the place she set an

Olympic report of 1:04.82.

READ | Schoenmaker, Le Clos, Corbett earn Commonwealth Games spots in Gqeberha

“I used to be anticipating a 1:05 however not that fast. I used to be

anticipating a 1:05.9, so I’m super-happy. I stunned myself, and I believe loads

of individuals within the stands,” admitted an elated Van Niekerk afterwards.

“I used to be actually nervous earlier than, simply understanding she’s an

Olympic silver medallist within the 100, and she or he’s at all times very sturdy coming again.

I at all times exit quick, so I knew coming again I had to enter one other gear and

simply attempt my greatest and preserve holding on, so I’m actually completely happy.”

Even although she was swimming within the lane subsequent to her, Van

Niekerk wasn’t conscious of the place Schoenmaker was in relation to her.

“I really could not see her in any respect. I simply heard

everybody within the stands going loopy and I knew it have to be actually shut. I can not

bear in mind a lot of the race – I believe I simply had a lot adrenaline,” added

Van Niekerk, who has now achieved World Championship and Commonwealth Games

qualification instances within the 50 and 100m breaststroke.

In the following instalment of the Chad le Clos vs Matt Sates

rivalry, it was the veteran who obtained the higher of the younger gun within the 100m

butterfly, however he actually did not have it simple with the Maritzburg teenager

difficult him all the best way.

Le Clos simply edged forward within the ultimate few metres, touching

in 51.88 for his second qualification time in as many days, with Sates second

in 52.06.

“That was nice. It was good. Matt is a famous person.

I used to be completely happy to get the win, in fact, as a result of it was fairly a good race,”

mentioned a relieved Le Clos after glancing over on the rival 12 years his junior

a number of instances in the course of the ultimate 50m.

“I used to be nervous. I knew he was coming at me as a result of he is

been ending like a beast the final couple of races … however I’m very pleased with

the win and hopefully each of us can transfer ahead with this occasion.

“Congratulations to Matt – he is had an outstanding

weekend.”

Another teenager making his mark on the championships,

Pieter Coetzé, surprised even himself within the first leg of the 4X50m freestyle

relay, swimming a blistering private greatest of twenty-two.15 seconds to say one other

qualification time so as to add to his 50m and 100m backstroke marks.

“It was nice. I did not anticipate that in any respect – so I’m

very completely happy to get it. I believe it is perhaps half a second off my PB,” he

mentioned after edging out each Le Clos and Sates in that swim.

Earlier within the night, Michael Houlie achieved a

qualification time within the 50m breaststroke. Having simply missed the required

mark of 27.33 seconds within the morning, the US-based star reached the wall in

27.22 within the ultimate.

“I felt actually good this morning, and I knew that

coming so shut, I may get it this night. I simply centered on staying

relaxed, composed and executing,” mentioned the University of Tennessee

scholar.

Houlie will now have to attend to see whether or not he’ll be

included within the World Championships workforce with choice standards stating that

swimmers should qualify in Olympic occasions – the 50m breaststroke shouldn’t be one and

the 21-year-old missed out within the 100m occasion.

Meanwhile, having already secured qualification within the 200m

freestyle, Aimee Canny was trying to do the identical within the 100m occasion. She

reached the wall in 54.71 forward of Erin Gallagher (54.73) to simply miss the mark

by .46 of a second.

Hannah Pearse claimed the 200, backstroke title in 2:15.78,

whereas Rebecca Meder claimed prime honours within the 200m particular person medley in

2:15.01.

The males’s 800 freestyle title was received by visiting Indian

swimmer Aneesh Gowda in a time of 8:14.45, with Roberto Gomes second in

8:19.10.

Swimming continues on the Newton Park swimming pool on

Sunday and finishes on Monday, 11 April.

Swimmers who’ve achieved qualification instances for the

Commonwealth Games and FINA World Championships thus far:

Women

Aimee Canny

(200m freestyle)

Emma

Chelius (50m freestyle)

Kaylene

Corbett (200m breaststroke)

Tatjana

Schoenmaker (50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke)

Lara van

Niekerk (50m and 100m breaststroke)

Men

Pieter

Coetzé (50m and 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle)

Michael

Houlie (50m breaststroke)

Chad le

Clos (100m, 200m butterfly)

Matt Sates

(200m freestyle)