19 members of the same family killed in head-on collision in the North West | News24

Nineteen relations had been killed in a head-on collision between a taxi and truck on the R34 between Bloemhof and Schweizer-Reneke within the North West.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the household returned from a gathering.

The victims apparently travelled from Bloemhof to Ipelegeng location then to Schweizer-Reneke earlier than getting back from Bloemhof.

Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane mentioned a case of culpable murder had been opened.

The driver of the truck escaped unhurt.

“The investigation into the incident continues,” added Tselanyane.

There had been 22 occupants within the automobile. Three individuals, two ladies and a toddler, survived.

According to Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari, the survivors had been admitted to a neighborhood hospital in important circumstances.

Lehari despatched his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved.

“I am heart-wrenched. My sincere condolences to the families. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.”

Lehari mentioned street customers should proceed to pay additional consideration when on the street.

“It is in our hands to save each other’s lives. We can only do this if we practice responsible driving and are cautious on the road.”

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane mentioned investigators had been on the scene to find out the reason for the accident.

“No new information has surfaced; the scene was handed over to SAPS,” he added.

