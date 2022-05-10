19-Year-Old Detroit Man Charged In Robbery, Fatal Shooting At Wyoming Avenue Gas Station

(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 19-year-old Detroit man in reference to the theft and deadly capturing of a 47-year-old Detroit man.

READ MORE: Officials Concerned About Sick Walleye In Michigan

Marquise Javier Walker has been charged with one depend of premeditated first-degree homicide, one depend of felony homicide, one depend of armed theft, one depend of carrying a hid weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.

On May 6, 2022, at about 5:46 p.m., officers responded to reviews of a capturing at a gasoline station within the 8820 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the sufferer, Arthur Gowens, 47, mendacity on the bottom with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics transported Gowens to an area hospital the place he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

READ MORE: Tesla Recalls 130K Vehicles Over Touch Screens Going Blank

It is alleged that Walker robbed the sufferer, shot him, after which fled the scene.

Officials say an investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to his arrest later that very same day.

Walker was arraigned and remanded to jail in thirty sixth District Court.

The possible trigger convention is scheduled for May 24, 2022.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmakers Urged To Put Term Limits On Ballot

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.