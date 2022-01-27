19-Year-Old Stabbed In Neck During Melrose Home Invasion

MELROSE (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman was slashed throughout a house invasion in Melrose early Wednesday morning. She suffered a knife wound to the neck after a person entered her dwelling on Lynde Street and demanded objects from her.

It occurred at about 2:50 a.m. Police are nonetheless looking for the suspect.

The woman’s father is left numb from the assault. “A stranger just walks into your house and holds a knife over your daughter. How can you process that?” William Westgate stated.

“She got a stab wound to the throat. She was cut in the back of her head. She has a slash on the top of her head and she also has a puncture wound on her shoulder.”

Westgate stated the suspect took a knife from their kitchen. “Luckily it was one of the dullest ones in the drawer and he went into my daughter’s room,” Westgate stated.

He stole her purse and ran out of the home. The teen was taken to an space hospital for therapy.

Melrose Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance making an attempt to interrupt into one other dwelling after he attacked {the teenager}. He is suspected in a number of different tried dwelling break-ins and two automotive thefts in the identical space. In all incidents the doorways have been left unlocked.

Police urged residents to lock their properties and autos.