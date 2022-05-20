1955 Mercedes-Benz Sold For $143 Million, Making It World’s Most Expensive Car

The automotive is one in all simply two prototypes constructed by the Mercedes-Benz racing division.

A 1955 Mercedes-Benz, one in all solely two such variations in existence, was auctioned off earlier this month for a whopping 135 million euros ($143 million), making it the world’s costliest automotive ever offered, RM Sotheby’s introduced Thursday.

“A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe from 1955 has been sold at auction for a record price of 135,000,000 euros to a private collector,” the basic automotive public sale firm mentioned in an announcement.

The automobile offered for nearly triple the earlier file, which was set in 2018 by a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that fetched over 48 million {dollars}.

The invitation-only public sale befell on May 5 on the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, the public sale home mentioned.

The automotive is one in all simply two prototypes constructed by the Mercedes-Benz racing division and is known as after its creator and chief engineer, Rudolf Uhlenhaut, in accordance with RM Sotheby’s.

“The private buyer has agreed that the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe will remain accessible for public display on special occasions, while the second original 300 SLR Coupe remains in company ownership and will continue to be displayed at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart,” the public sale firm added.

RM Sotheby’s mentioned the proceeds from the public sale might be used to determine a worldwide Mercedes-Benz Fund that may fund environmental science and decarbonisation analysis.

