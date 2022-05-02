1st day on the job for Richard Davey, new president of New York City Transit Authority

NEW YORK — Monday is the primary day on the job for the new president of the New York City Transit Authority.

Richard Davey will now oversee operations for the town’s subway and bus system.

Monday morning, he spoke with commuters on the Roosevelt Avenue station in Jackson Heights, Queens.

One problem he is going through is restoring ridership. He says his top priorities are safety, reliability and cleanliness.

It now stands at about 3.3 million passengers a day. Before the pandemic, it was round six million.

Davey beforehand served because the secretary of transportation for the state of Massachusetts.