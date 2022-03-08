1st Test: Imam-ul-Haq gets second hundred, Rawalpindi run-feast ends in a draw | Cricket News – Times of India

All over! The two groups shake palms as the primary #PAKvAUS Test in Rawalpindi ends in a draw 🤝#WTC23 |… https://t.co/1AawaZ4fDv — ICC (@ICC) 1646739478000

ISLAMABAD: Imam-ul-Haq smashed his second hundred within the run-feast in Rawalpindi however Australia’s first check in Pakistan in 24 years resulted in a uninteresting draw on Tuesday.Opting to bat on run-filled floor, Pakistan had made 476-4 earlier than declaring their first innings on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium By the time they bowled out Australia for 459 on the ultimate day, the possibilities of any workforce profitable the competition had evaporated.

Pakistan determined to bat on permitting Imam, who went into the match with out a century in his earlier 11 exams, to attain his second hundred of the competition.

The bespectacled left-hander’s unbeaten 111 included seven boundaries and two sixes. Imam went on to win the man-of-the-match award.

His opening associate Abdullah Shafique, who made 136 not out, additionally introduced up his maiden check century as Pakistan posted 252 for no loss of their second innings earlier than the groups shook palms and left.

A complete of 1,187 runs had been scored over 5 days and solely 14 wickets fell in what Australia’s Steve Smith known as a “pretty benign, dead wicket” which dangers censure from the sport’s governing physique.

With draw looming as the one doable outcome, Australia captain Pat Cummins shielded his frontline quicks and used as many as 9 bowlers in Pakistan’s second innings.

Earlier, after the vacationers started the ultimate day on 449-7, Pakistan took 11 deliveries to assert the final three Australian wickets.

Nauman Ali dismissed Cummins for eight, and each Mitchell Starc and Lyon fell lbw as Australia completed 17 runs behind Pakistan’s first innings complete.

Each of Australia’s high 4 batsmen crossed the 50-mark however couldn’t convert them into a whole bunch and the vacationers misplaced their final six wickets for 52 runs.

Left-arm spinner Nauman claimed a career-best 6-107 on a flat monitor the place bowlers struggled for achievement.

When Pakistan got here out to bat for a second time within the match, Cummins noticed no level in straining his tempo assault on the unresponsive monitor.

On Tuesday the tempo trio of Cummins, Starc and Josh Hazlewood bowled a mixed 16 out of their 77 overs.

Off-spinner Lyon alone despatched down 26 overs, whereas part-timers Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja had been additionally utilised.